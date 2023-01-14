YouTuber and musician KSI (real name JJ Olatunji) is set to fight his next opponent FaZe Temperrr (Thomas Oliveira) at the OVO Arena on Saturday night (14 January) as the influencer looks to remain an undefeated boxer.

KSI was initially listed to take on mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in the latest Misfits Boxing and DAZN event. However, the American pulled out earlier this month – reportedly due to being “underprepared”, not having a coach and that he “might be struggling with [the contracted] weight”.

FaZe Temperrr, who was previously set to fight a mystery opponent on the event’s undercard (revealed on fight night itself), was quickly announced as Danis’ replacement – but what are the two fighters’ backstories?

‘The Nightmare’ KSI

After taking a break from boxing to focus on his music career, KSI (also known by his fighter nickname ‘The Nightmare’) returned to the ring in August.

He was initially set to fight fellow content creator Alex Wassabi, but after he withdrew from the bout due to a concussion, it was announced he would fight two people in the same night: rapper Swarmz (who happened to appear on the track “Houdini” with KSI) and Mexican boxer Luis Alcarez Pineda.

KSI defeated both fighters, continuing his winning streak, which began when he took on YouTuber Joe Weller back in 2018.

He then fought and drew against controversial influencer Logan Paul later that same year before a rematch saw him win on judges’ scorecards via a split decision the year after.

He now has a 3-0 professional boxing record.

Away from boxing, KSI is also a member of the YouTube supergroup the Sidemen – made up of Ethan “Behzinga” Payne; Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn; Simon “Miniminter” Minter; Tobi “Tobjizzle” Brown; Harry “Wroe2Shaw” Lewis and Joshua “Zerkaa” Bradley.





FaZe Temperrr

And Temperrr is part of his own group too. Known as FaZe Clan, the e-sports and entertainment company boasts 90 members made up of content creators and professional gamers on its website – one of its most recognisable names being rapper Snoop Dogg, who joined the team last year.

As for his boxing record, Temperrr took on creator Kenny “King Kenny” Ojuederie in March last year as his first fight on the undercard of Deji (KSI’s brother) vs Alex Wassabi.

He then lost a fight against Slim Albaher on the undercard for KSI’s two fights against Swarmz and Pineda in a devastating knockdown before an unbelievable first-round finish against Orvertflow on the undercard for Deen TheGreat vs Walid Sharks.





What the fighters have said about the bout

At the weigh-in on Friday, Temperrr said he would be “stopping” KSI and promised a “big surprise” for his opponent. He confirmed he would be looking for a mistake and capitalising on that, saying it would take “him slipping and me catching him”.

Meanwhile, KSI said: “You ain’t taking this whole legacy thing from me. I’ve worked too hard for this – way too hard. It’s mine for the taking.

“I got an end goal, and that is Jake Paul, ladies and gentlemen. Best believe, I will get past every single opponent, and then when I get to him, he’s getting flatlined, he’s getting destroyed, and my legacy will live on forever.”

KSI previously called out both of the Paul brothers after defeating Joe Weller in 2018 but has only taken on Logan at this point.

In a recent YouTube video, KSI revealed that his team and Jake Paul’s teams are negotiating to fight at the end of 2023.

KSI vs Temperrr streams on DAZN on Saturday evening (14 January) and is scheduled to start from 7pm.

