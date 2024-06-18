Kylian Mbappe asks for 'mask ideas' after breaking nose at Euro 2024

France superstar and captain Kylian Mbappe has asked for mask ideas on social media after his nose was broken during a 1-0 win against Austria at Euro 2024.

In the final few minutes of normal time, Mbappe challenged for the ball in the air but his nose collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

Medical staff tried to stop the bleeding with nose plugs to no avail - Mbappe was eventually substituted and it was later revealed he had sustained a broken nose.

A statement from France confirmed Mbappe's injury, that he had returned to the team's base camp but that he would not need surgery and he would be able to feature for his country again at some point this tournament by playing with a mask.

It's unknown if Mbappe will be ready in time to play Netherlands on June 21.

Mbappe asked in French on social media for recommendations for mask ideas.

France got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Austria.

The only goal of the game was an own goal by Austria's Maximilian Wober after he directed Mbappe's cross past his own goalkeeper in the 38th minute.

Mbappe had a good effort saved in the first half before Austria had their best chance of the match through Christoph Baumgartner.

Wober then scored the own goal just minutes later.

Mbappe put wide a one-on-one in the second half to miss a golden opportunity to double France's lead; Olivier Giroud also squandered a big chance after coming on for Mbappe in second-half stoppage time to put the game to bed.

But France saw the game out to win 1-0.

France have the Netherlands up next on June 21 before facing Poland on June 25; Austria face Poland on June 21 and the Netherlands on June 25.

