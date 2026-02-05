Donald Trump alludes to staying on as president past second term

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of staying in office beyond the traditional two-term limit, raising fresh debate about the future of the presidency.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Trump was asked whether there is “any scenario” in which he remains president after January 2029. He responded, “I don’t know. That would be interesting,” echoing past musings about a third term.

Trump also declined to endorse a clear successor, mentioning both Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as strong potential candidates for 2028.

