LA Dodgers go viral after being completely awestruck by South Korean actress

Celebrities are invited to take ceremonial first pitches in baseball all the time, but few have the impact of South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo.

Certainly not among the players in the dugout, anyway.

Jong-seo took the first throw before the Los Angeles Dodgers exhibition game in South Korea against Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday (March 17).

Jong-seo dressed the part in a Dodgers jersey and baseball attire as she prepared to deliver the pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

The camera then turned to show players in the dugout, who appeared to be giggling and, seemingly, completely awestruck by Jong-seo.

The South Korean star threw the ball and then posed with a player on the pitch before waving to the crowd, and people certainly think the 29-year-old made a big impression with the Dodgers team.

Jong-seo first came to prominence after starring in the acclaimed 2018 drama Burning. She has also appeared in the Netflix series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, as well as the films The Call and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

The Dodgers went on to win the game 14-3, but it was Jong-seo who seemed to dominate discussions after the match and not the scoreline.

Baseball crushes are nothing new in the sport, although they’re not all as conventional as this one.

Last year, social media users made it clear they have a big thing for a baseball mascot.

Mrs. Met is one half of the New York Mets baseball team’s husband and wife mascot duo. For years, Mrs. Met has been lusted over by fans and received multiple marriage proposals in spite of her taken status.

But the heart wants what the heart wants, we guess.

