Laura Woods left speechless after Premier League star says he has a crush on her

Laura Woods got more than she bargained for during a recent radio phone-in, after a Premier League star admitted he had a crush on her live on air.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek took part on Woods’ show on TalkSPORT and played a game of ‘SOS’ alongside co-host Ally McCoist.

The Chelsea player was asked to put himself in a number of different situations and asked to pick a teammate or a manager that would deal with the scenario in the best way.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, the biggest talking point came when he was asked who his celebrity crush was.

He joked: “Laura Woods!”

REVEALED! 😮 Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek tells Laura Woods that she's his celebrity crush! 😍 www.youtube.com





The presenter then described his answer as “exceptional” and jokingly said that she'd be asking for his number after the show.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and I’ll get your number later!” she said.

The footballer gave a cheeky answer during the phone-in Getty Images





It comes after Woods single-handedly shut down a Spurs fan online.

In a Twitter exchange that has since gone viral, one Tottenham supporter told Woods to "bore off" before calling her a "woke Arsenal b****". The comments came after Woods celebrated her team's 3-0 win against Fulham on 12 March.

In response, Woods savagely hit back, "Insulting me still won’t make your team fun to watch, Julian," which was immediately flooded with people in hysterics.

Boxer Leon Mckenzie responded: "Although you shouldn’t even reply, to foolishness….I actually enjoy the humour when you do," while another joked: "'Got re-tweeted and owned by Laura Woods' I think Spurs fans count that as a trophy."

Piers Morgan even chimed in with laughing emojis and a thumbs-up.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.