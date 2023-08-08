Nigerian footballer stamped on by Lauren James urges fans to 'rest'

A footballer who was stamped on by England’s Lauren James in a red card incident has called on fans to stop their abuse and “rest”.

Nigerian footballer Michelle Alozie asked for James to be shown “respect” following the incident that saw James step on her back as she got to her feet after a tackle.

James had the initial yellow card in the 87th minute upgraded to a red card after a VAR check during England’s last-16 World Cup knock-out match against Nigeria.

England held on to a 0-0 draw and beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties, sending them through to the next round of the competition.

Alozie issued a classy statement, writing on the social media site X that she understood James’ high passion and emotion at that moment.

She wrote: “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

She added: “Still a red though.”

One fan said: “I keep saying it, these players are 10000000% more gracious than the fans. We all could take lessons!

“Because not only have they played their hearts out, they have shown how to have a heart off the pitch! Michelle Alozie is pure class and a world treasure!”

In an interview following the match, Alozie reiterated there were “no hard feelings” towards James.

She said: “We didn't want [James] to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.

“I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don't think it was really needed. I'm fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially.

“I didn't understand what was going on at first. There's no hard feelings, it's just a game.”

James will be banned for at least one game. Depending on the outcome of FIFA's disciplinary committee meeting, the ban could be extended to three matches, effectively ending her World Cup campaign.

