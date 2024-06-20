Leicester City have announced Steve Cooper as their new manager - and fans are split in opinion on the appointment on social media.

Cooper has ended the Foxes search for a new boss after Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea as their new head coach in May after Mauricio Pochettino departed by mutual consent.

He has signed a three-year contract having previously been out of work since leading East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Cooper sensationally secured promotion to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season, taking over in September 2021 when the club was rock bottom of the Championship.

He led the Reds to fourth that season before beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 at Wembley in the play-off final to secure promotion, ending a 23-year top flight exile for Forest.

Cooper then secured Premier League survival in the 2022/23 season before he was sacked in December 2023 with the club teetering just above the relegation zone.

He's been out of work ever since.

Cooper's style in the Premier League was seen as pragmatic but in the Championship season, his players played much more fluidly as he seemed to try to adapt with what he had.

But his appointment has been met with a mixed reaction on social media from Leicester and Forest fans, both as his arrival was speculated and since it's been announced.

























































Speaking about signing, Steve Cooper said: "I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's manager.



"This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City chairman, said: "His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

"As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League."

