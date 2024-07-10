Man Utd target Leny Yoro responds to 'psycho' transfer statement

Manchester United transfer target Leny Yoro has responded to a "psycho" rumour that he is not interested in joining the Old Trafford outfit.

The Red Devils are reported to have an agreement in principle to sign Yoro, an 18-year-old centre-back who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lille, for a fee believed to be in the region of €50m even though he only has one year left on his current deal.

A fake X / Twitter account that posts as @YoroLeny Tweeted: "I don't want you @ManUtd. Leave me alone."

Readers added context on the Tweet which simply said: "This is not Leny Yoro."

And Yoro, whose real account is @leny_yoro, has addressed this directly.

He quoted that Tweeted and said: "Fake account. You guys are psycho. Signal this account."

Yoro signed for Lille's academy in 2017 and has risen through the ranks.

In January 2022, he made his debut for the French club's reserve side before signing his first professional contract.

Yoro's senior debut came in a 3-1 win against Nice in May 2022 and he became the club's second youngest player of all time.

He then had sporadic appearances for the first-team in the 2022/23 season before becoming more of a regular in the 2023/24 season.

In August 2023, Yoro scored his first ever goal for the club in a 2-1 victory against Croatian side NHK Rijeka in a Conference League play-off round before scoring his first league goal a month later in a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

He went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2023/24 season and played all but two league games.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.