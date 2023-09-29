Lionel Messi’s summer move to the US has been a huge success for his club, Inter Miami.

But for fans, it looks like it is about to have one very significant downside – ticket prices are skyrocketing to as much as three times last year’s value.

A sports journalist at the Miami Herald tweeted that of the fans she had spoken to so far, season ticket prices had as much as tripled on last year’s value.

It comes as Messi’s arrival in Miami has provided a significant boost to the MLS club.

His performances on the pitch have already helped Inter Miami win their first ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup.

And off the pitch, it looks like he will have an even bigger impact. Commercial director Xavier Asensi said last month that the club expects record revenue in 2024, three times more than originally projected.

According to Yahoo Sports, the figure is expected to exceed $200m, which would be the largest revenue figure ever for an MLS club.

That looks set to be propped up by fans, in a move which has prompted widespread criticism online.

One person said: “Inter Miami rewarding fans who stuck with them through the opening seasons of some pretty dire football by doubling or tripling their season ticket price.”

Another added: “Terrible. The fans who have been there are the ones who should be rewarded in this new era of Inter Miami. Not extorted or pushed out. Classless.”

According to the Miami Herald, the cheapest season ticket in 2023 was $485 in the north stands. That equated to $28.50 per game for 17 home games.

That same section will cost $884 in 2024, which is $52 per game.

Meanwhile, a $3,600 ticket in the lower-level midfield club section for the current season is now going to cost $7,650, or $450 per game.

Those seats include access to a lounge area with premium food and beverage options. Premium lounge packages are being advertised at $42,840 to $45,900.

One person who purported to be a season ticket holder reported an even bigger hike on last season’s price.

They tweeted: “My 2023 season ticket plan was $6,802.00 for two seats.

“The price they quoted to retain my seats is $30,600.00

“This makes Inter Miami the most expensive soccer ticket in the world with what I can only assume is the biggest year over year price increase ever.”

They added: “Outrageous.”

