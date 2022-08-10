A sweet moment of sportsmanship has gone viral between two little league players in the United States after a pitcher accidentally 'beaned' a batter.

The moment occurred in the Little League World Series game between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. During the first inning, Isaiah Jarvis was struck on the head following a fast speedball from Texas East's Kaiden Sheldon.

Although the ferocity of the ball caused Jarvis to fall to the ground and clutch his head, his helmet thankfully projected him enough that he was ok and managed to continue the game.

After making it to first base though Jarvis noticed that Sheldon was not ok with what had happened and was visibly distraught by the incident. Instead of letting his opponent suffer on his own Jarvis made his way over the Sheldon to console him and let him know that he was ok.

Jarvis can be heard saying: "Hey, you’re doing just great."

The moment was hailed as "great sportsmanship" by the commentator on the game and a clip of the solidarity between the pair has already been viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter.

As you can imagine the gesture between the two boys has been widely praised online with many feeling that adults could learn a thing or two by watching it.





















