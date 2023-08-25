Liverpool fans react as Salah transfer saga reaches conclusion

Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool fans a very clear message on the Mohamed Salah transfer saga – and it’s safe to say they’re pretty pleased about it.

The Egyptian forward has been the focus of much speculation recently following interest in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite rumours that Saudi Arabia were preparing to put forward a huge bid to land his services, Klopp has declared that Liverpool would reject any offer for Salah.

The manager insisted the 31-year-old is “100 per cent” committed to the club.

It comes after Al-Ittihad renewed their interest in Salah. However, he has two years left on the contract that made him the best-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

Klopp said: “We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no. My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

Klopp also called on Fifa to ensure the Saudi transfer window, which remains open after the Premier League equivalent is closed, shuts at the same time as those in Europe.

He added: “What makes it not possible to deal with is our transfer window closes and theirs stays open so how can we react? We had it in the past with Russia – they had a different transfer window – but that was not completely crazy money.

“It is new, challenging for everybody and we have to learn to deal with it but the authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system then you do your business at the same time. I am pretty sure Fifa could do it like this if they want to.”

Klopp’s comments have gone down a storm with Liverpool fans, with many sharing memes and reactions celebrating the statement.

There was panic among supporters on social media after the transfer of “Mohamed Salah” to Al-Adalah was announced this week.

However, luckily for them, it was a different Mohamed Salah and not the one that’s been so key to their success over recent years.



