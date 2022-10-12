The Lionesses’ 15-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night – and people online are blaming Liz Truss.

England drew 0-0 against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium just hours after meeting the Prime Minister.

It comes after the Lionesses enjoyed a run of incredible performances, which included winning the Euros this summer and beating the United States 2-1 at Wembley on Friday.

All good things must come to an end, but some are joking that the PM had a hand in it.

Truss watched the England team on Monday before the game as well as meeting two key players and senior Football Association (FA) figures and discussing the “Let girls play” campaign for equal access to football both in school and in the wider community by 2024.

Truss met captain Leah Williamson and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, while the FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell, chief executive Mark Bullingham and Sports Secretary Michelle Donelan also joined them.

However, some people were quick to point out that it was only a day later after the PM met with them that the Lionesses ended their winning run.

Journalist Tom Garry joked: "Everyone's blaming Liz Truss, right? She only saw the #Lionesses just over 24 hours ago."









The meeting with the England players saw the PM signal confusion to Euro 2022-winning players about the lack of PE for girls as she vowed to review a key demand to boost girls’ football, a sporting chief said.

Asked if Truss backs their key PE demand, Baroness Campbell told the PA news agency: “She certainly backs equal opportunity, no question about that.

“I think she really understands it. She’s very sympathetic with that need to give people equal opportunity.

“I think she’s confused as to why we’re not doing two hours in our curriculum and wants to have a look at that and review that, why isn’t that happening and I think that’s all very positive.”

