YouTuber, influencer and now WWE superstar, Logan Paul, has shared footage of himself performing a wrestling move all while holding the camera that he recorded it with.

The 27-year-old star was competing in only his third-ever professional wrestling match, having previously shown himself to be fairly skilled in the world of boxing.

Wrestling for WWE, Paul had previously faced The Miz, Dominik and Rey Mysterio but his biggest challenge to date was against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Paul faced Reigns on Saturday at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and despite his lack of experience in the ring, once again impressed with a series of athletic stunts which wowed the audience in Riyadh.

Perhaps the most impressive moment was when Paul leaped from the top rope and crashed through Reigns who was several feet away on the announce table with a 'frog splash.'

In all fairness stuff like this happens all the time in wrestling but what made this different was that Paul recorded the entire thing and has since shared it on Instagram.





Paul's clip has already been viewed more than five million times on Instagram alone and people have reacted with astonishment.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote: "This is insane."

Movie director King Vader said: "The first person in history to do this I’m sure!'

Meanwhile, musician The Truth Experiment added: "I am the table" a reference to a popular wrestling meme.

Ultimately, despite his strong showing and a cameo by his brother Jake Paul, Logan lost the match to Reigns who has now held the WWE championship for more than two years.

That being said, this is unlikely to be the last time that we see Logan Paul in a WWE ring who has far exceeded expectations and might already be the best celebrity to try his hand at the sport.

