UFC’s Dana White compares Logan Paul to Kim Kardashian after Mayweather fight

UFC president Dana White has mocked Logan Paul following his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, comparing the YouTuber to Kim Kardashian.

Paul much-hyped fight with Mayweather didn’t quite live up to expectations with many complaining about the lack of action in the bout as Paul managed to go all eight rounds with the undefeated boxer.

White was amongst those who weren’t impressed, telling UFC Arabia’s Farah Hannoun: “That wasn’t a f**king boxing match.”

He went on to use claim that Paul’s celebrity status helped sell the match by stating that it would be a similar deal if Kim Kardashian wanted to compete against top UFC women’s star Amanda Nunes.

“Think about this,” White said, “Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight [UFC star] Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be?

“It would be huge. It would be the biggest, but give me a f–king break.”

Despite admitting that it would be a big draw, White looks unlikely to go down the route of celebrity matches in UFC as it’s “so far away” from what they do.

The 51-year-old added: “You at least get two, three, or four good fights [on a card] that you probably didn’t expect, and then when you turn the TV off you’re glad you watched it — that’s the product I sell. That’s what I’m into.

“I’m not trying to s–t on these other guys.”

Paul has not confirmed when and whom he will be getting into the ring with next but he did tease a potential rematch with Mayweather. After their fight, there were suggestions that Paul had been knocked out but was held up by Mayweather.

The 26-year-old denied this and accused people of trying to ‘discredit’ what he had achieved on Sunday night.