Logan Paul responds to claims he was knocked out during Mayweather fight and held up by opponent

YouTuber, podcaster, and upstart-boxer Logan Paul has furiously denied claims that he was knocked out in his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

After their fight on Sunday, Paul made it through eight rounds with Mayweather, and exhibition rules meant there was no judges decision on a winner.

Despite this, some boxing fans claimed that Mayweather did knock out Paul, but held him up so they could continue boxing in the big-money bout.

A YouTube clip showed the moment Mayweather punches Paul on the left side of his head, which shows Paul appearing to slump onto Mayweather, who seems to hold him up.

The case of who won the boxing match continues to be a debate on Twitter, with some arguing that Paul was stunned but fine.

On Monday, Paul took to his Instagram Story to address the situation, telling those who made the claims to “shut the f**k up.”

“I’m seeing this narrative going around where there’s one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of leaned down a little bit,” Paul says on his Instagram Story.

“It looks like I kind of went limp, and people are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out and caught me, and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the f**k up, just shut the f**k up, stop trying to discredit what happened last night,” he continued.

He also added that Mayweather did get good punches in and there were several photos that showed he got f**ked up. “

“I didn’t know my face could make that shape, but I was never rocked, and I never blacked out, never obviously got knocked out. He never held up, he tried to take me out but he couldn’t. It was great.”

Mayweather also responded to the allegations via Boxing News 24, saying he could’ve KO'd Paul if he really wanted to. “I could have pressed real, real hard and thrown some crazy combinations,” he said. “His goal was to survive and that was a win for him.”

Getting in on the action, rapper Soulja Boy took to his Twitter to retweet a post of him and Paul from 2015. Soulja and Paul Are posing next to each other while Paul displays visible injuries to his face— which happened to be makeup from a music video shoot.

Soulja used this as the perfect moment to lightheartedly troll the YouTuber-turned-boxer and potentially get his chance to fight him in the ring.

"The day I punched him down," he tweeted. "I invented Logan Paul.”

Check out Paul’s full commentary below.