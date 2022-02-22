After having a go at boxing, Logan Paul is now set to fight WWE legend Ray Mysterio and his son Dominick at the next Wrestlemania in April – and no, we can’t believe it either.

YouTuber Paul, 26, has previously taken on fellow content creator JJ “KSI” Olatunji in two boxing matches, drawing one and losing the other. He then fought Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition match last year, which ended in a draw.

Sharing a video from last night’s WWE Raw event, where him and Michael “The Miz” Mizanin took on the wrestling pair, Paul wrote: “Damn we just fked up the mysterios.”

Their fight, due to take place later this year, comes as Paul awaits payment for his match against Mayweather Jr, with the influencer branding the legend a “f***ing scumbag” over the dispute.

TalkSport also reports Paul is considering legal action against the athlete, unfortunately nicknamed “Money” Mayweather.

As for the latest fight, however, Twitter users aren’t that keen on seeing a social media star take on one of wrestling’s greats, with news of a bout prompting mixed reactions:

It's understood Paul will take on the Mysterios in Dallas, Texas on the first weekend of April.

