Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso has spoken out since allegedly being removed from the Village for creating an "inappropriate environment".

The Paraguay swimmer was reportedly evicted on 5 August after initially intending to stay at the Olympic Village until 11 August.

Larissa Schaerer, the Committee Olympic Paraguay general manager, said: "Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.

"We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

The statement did not provide any further details.

Now, Alonso has hit back in a social media post, writing: "I just wanted to clarify that I was never kicked out or expelled from anywhere, please stop spreading false information.

"I don't want to make any statement but I'm not going to let lies affect me either."

Reports claim the 20-year-old took a Disneyland Paris detour instead of supporting teammates. There were also claims she checked into a Paris hotel and visited local shops and restaurants.

Alonso failed to progress past the 100m butterfly heats, and has since announced her retirement.

"Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more," she wrote to her followers.



"I gave you part of my life and I don't change it for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry them in my heart, unique opportunities."

