Luis Rubiales' uncle blasts 'woman obsessed' nephew and says family support Hermoso

The walls are closing in around Luis Rubiales – now, even his family are turning against the embattled Spanish football association president.

Rubiales’ uncle, Juan Rubiales López, has blasted his nephew as a “man obsessed with women” after the football boss grabbed Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso and kissed her mouth during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony

The 46-year-old Rubiales has faced repeated calls to step down from his position as a result. Hermoso has since said the action was not consensual. She said the situation had left her feeling “vulnerable and a victim of aggression”.

FIFA, the sport’s governing body, has suspended Rubiales for 90 days starting on 26 August. The Spanish FA has stuck firmly by its boss throughout and has even threatened to sue Hermoso.

And on 28 August, a Spanish court opened a preliminary investigation to see if what took place was a sexual assault.

López, the uncle, now insists the family are on Hermoso’s side, adding that his nephew “needs re-education about women”.

Rubiales’ mother locked herself in a church on Monday and declared herself on hunger strike over what she called the “inhumane and bloodthirsty hunt” of her son. But López said the rest of the family are “defending Jenni [Hermoso]”.

Lopz said: “I think he needs a social re-education programme and re-education in his relationship with women.”

Rubiales' uncle was formerly chief of staff at the FA’s Madrid headquarters until 2020. He was sacked after alleging his nephew organised the "private party" with "eight or 10 young girls" and made him pay for it with association funds.

Lopez said the pair’s relationship became strained when he started working with Rubiales at the Spanish football association, saying he didn’t like how Rubiales treated staff.

Rubiales has always denied there was a party and that the event was for work purposes, but admitted there was a “barbecue with friends”.

Since the kissgate scandal, multiple women have also come forward with accusations ranging from “misogyny to sexual harassment”.

As of the morning of Thursday 31 August, Rubiales remains in post.

