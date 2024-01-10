Luke Littler becomes first ever darts player to have 1 million followers on Instagram

He’s one of the biggest prospects the sport has ever seen, and now Luke Littler has become the first darts player to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Littler, who is still just 16, became one of the most talked-about names in sport over Christmas after making it to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

A few short weeks ago, relatively few sports fans would have heard of him. Now, he’s a huge name.

Scroll through his Instagram and it’s clear that he’s only been posting on there for six weeks as well, which makes his rise to fame all the more remarkable.

Since he’s been using the social media site, he’s posted clips from his run in the darts world championships and also posed for a picture with Tottenham and England midfielder James Maddison.

It comes after his remarkable journey to the final on January 3, which saw him narrowly miss out to new world champion Luke Humphries.

Littler, nicknamed ‘The Nuke', made it to the final having beaten former champion Rob Cross in the semis, and despite missing out on the top prize he recently revealed what he's going to spend his £200,000 prize money on.

He helped to inspire a new generation of darts fans on his way to the final and he was recently named in the eight-player darts Premier League field.

