Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

Luke Littler narrowly missed out on becoming the World Darts Champion last night (3 January), however, that didn't stop him celebrating in the way everyone loves him for.
The 16-year-old appeared on GMB this morning where revealed he went for a 'cheeseburger and chips' after missing out on the title to Luke Humphries.
"Even the kebab thing, it was just a joke and it’s world trending!" he added, of how his down-to-earth diet had become part of his personality.
He's still the youngest ever player to reach a WDC final.
