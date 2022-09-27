Magnus Carlsen has doubled down on cheating allegations against Hans Neimann, as the strangest story in sport took yet another twist.



The game has been rocked by bizarre cheating revelations over recent times after legendary player Carlsen withdrew from a tournament involving Niemann without explanation.

Carlsen quit a rematch against the 19-year-old after just one move recently, and it’s all to do with allegations of cheating against the player. Niemann has denied the allegations repeatedly.

It comes after Eric “ChessBrah” Hansen tried to claim that Niemann was cheating by having signals conveyed to him via vibrating 'anal beads' in a video which gained traction online, with the assertions circulated online and taking on a life of their own.

Now, Carlsen has released a statement on social media and called the idea of cheating in chess an “existential threat” to the game. He also went on to double down on his allegation of cheating against Niemann.

“I believe that Neimann has cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted,” he said. “His over the board progress has been unusual and at the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t even tense or fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way that I think only a handful of players can do.”

Carlsen doubled down on his allegations against Niemann Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The Norwegian went on to say he had more information to share on the matter, but that he needed to seek permission from Niemann before he could declare it.

“So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play Chess with Niemann. I hope the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be,” he added.

Where will this bizarre story take us next we wonder... Niemann, your move.