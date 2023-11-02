19 unwanted records that Man Utd have set under Erik ten Hag

Fans at Manchester United have been through better times, it’s fair to say.

Despite showing promising signs last season, Erik Ten Hag’s side are struggling for momentum this year.

United have slumped to eight place in the Premier League after 10 games, with five defeats in that time.

Things have gone from bad to worse in the cup competitions, too. First, they lost to Turkish champions Galatasaray 3-2 in the Champions League, and then they lost to Newcastle 3-0 on Wednesday night (November 1) in the EFL Cup.

There’s a growing faction within Old Trafford putting pressure on Ten Hag’s position, and it’s not surprising given the number of unfortunate records that the club is setting under him.

Social media user Mike, who goes by the username @MikeLUHG2, posted a tweet that has racked up more than 56,000 likes.

It points out the negative “records broken so far this season”, and United fans might want to look away now.

Listing the records, it reads as follows.

- Galatasaray hadn't won a game on English soil in 117 years of existence, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never lost the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 7 goals in the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 3+ goals in back-to-back CL games, until Erik Ten Hag

- Galatasaray hadn't scored in or won an away goal in the CL since 2015, 3 in one game as soon as they met Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't lost 4 of the opening 7 games in PL history, until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United haven't had as few as 9 points from the opening 7 games since 1989, until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United hadn't conceded 4 goals in a CL group game in 28 years, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't conceded 3+ goals in 3 consecutive games since 1978, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't lost the opening two away games since 1973-74, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't conceded more than one goal in 4 consecutive league games since 1979, Until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 2 goals in the opening 4 minutes of a PL game at Old Trafford, Until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United had never conceded 23 shots in one game at Old Trafford in PL history, Until Erik Ten Hag

- Brighton had never won twice in a row at Old Trafford, until Erik Ten Hag

It doesn’t stop there, either.

The club has set a number of new unfortunate record over the last few days. Following the club’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City over the weekend and their 3-0 loss to Newcastle midweek, it’s the first time United have lost consecutive home games by three goals or more since October 1962.

The result also marked Newcastle’s biggest away win at Old Trafford since 1930, when they won 7-4.

According to Opta, it’s the first time the club has lost eight or more of their first 15 games in a season since 1962-63.

The club has also lost five of its first 10 home games for the first time since 1930-31.

All in all, it doesn’t make great reading for United fans…

