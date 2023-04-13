Man Utd fans thinks Casemiro should captain after learning what he's done for the team

The captain’s armband has moved around at times at Old Trafford this year, but a selection of fans have spoken about who they want to see skipper Manchester United next season.

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have shared the armband this year, but after new details about Casemiro emerged fans are calling for him to be named captain.

The Brazilian international arrived from Real Madrid in the summer and has made a big impact at Old Trafford in midfield.

However, he’s been sidelined recently after picking up a red card against Southampton, which earned him a four-match domestic ban.

In that time, though, it sounds like he’s been using his time pretty productively.

His agent Oscar Ribot spoke about his time off the pitch in that time and said that he’s been 'calculating the points needed' for United to finish in the top four.

"Taking football away from Case is like taking food from his table, it’s like he can’t live, can’t breathe. He wakes up thinking about football and goes to bed thinking about football," Ribot told The Guardian.

"He watches hundreds of games: any team, any league. I’ve seen him watch Chinese games because there is always some detail. He says he won’t be a coach, but he will. He’s already one in a footballer’s body."

Ribot went on to say: "This month, he’s watched everything [while suspended], calculating the points needed and the days left. Case has signed for four years plus one. He’s come to win titles; this month has been hard, but there’s nothing else on his mind."

Fans seemed very impressed with his dedication on the sidelines and some called for him to be named captain next season.

One wrote on social media: "Can’t express how much I want him as captain.”

Another added: "Make him captain."

A third added: "We need a new captain and casemiro is the right man for the job.”



