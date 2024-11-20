New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently took his first training session and fans have all been saying the same thing about a video posted by the club's official YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor on November 1 but did not take over until the international break.

In that time, in his last few games as Sporting boss, he beat Premier League champions Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League.

Amorim has now taken the reins at Old Trafford and footage of his first training session was shared by the Manchester United YouTube channel - and fans have been taken aback at how clear Amorim seems to be in his approach and exactly what he wants to see from his players.

One person said: "I like how he makes them run back when they lose possession."

"I love it when he was personally coaching Kobbie," another noticed.

One comment read: "Ruben looks like he knows exactly what kind of football he wants the team to play. The players look motivated. Hopefully this stays the same."

"So satisfying to see the intensity Ruben Amorim's brought in to this training session," another commented. "Cannot wait for this Sunday's game against Ipswich. Let's go boys."

And another posted: "Ruben was fully involved in the training while the other coaches were just watching. I love this man. I hope he succeeds."

Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United will be against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday, 24 November.

