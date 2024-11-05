The incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim had an awkward exchange with an English reporter in his last Champions League pre-match press conference with Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim has agreed to become the new boss at Old Trafford during the next international break which starts after the coming weekend's round of league fixtures.

Before that, he remains in charge of Sporting and will lead the Portuguese side in a Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday (November 5).

The 39-year-old took his final Champions League pre-match press conference for the club on Monday (November 4) when he was involved in a rather awkward exchange with an English reporter, believed to be Gary Cotterill according to social media posts, which has gone viral.

"Ruben hello, do you know what we miss?" the reporter asked. "Your wonderful English. Can we have one answer in English for all people who are going to be watching this game interested in Manchester City, in Sporting and in Manchester United? One answer in English?"

A man who appears to be a media representative for Sporting said: "You'll have time to hear Ruben speaking English, now it's time for him to speak..."

He was interrupted by the reporter who asked: "Have Manchester United asked you not to speak in English?"

"No no, no no no," Amorim replied.

"I wondered if you were aware that, obviously, to win tomorrow night will be brilliant for your current club but also brilliant for your new club, you could be a hero even before you get on a plane to Manchester, has that crossed your mind?" the reporter asked. "In English please."

"Sorry, I cannot speak in English now," Amorim replied.

"Why?" the reporter continued.

"They will miss me in Portuguese so I have to speak Portuguese," Amorim said.

But the reporter would not let it go.

"They've had about 25 minutes in Portuguese, we want 10 seconds in English," he said.

The Sporting media rep stepped in once again: "We will proceed in Portuguese, next week you can hear him talking English.

"More basic English," Amorim said.

The reporter made his feelings known: "It's like a cold shoulder to all your English fans." Amorim then continued speaking Portuguese.

The majority of fans in the comments took aim at the reporter, saying it was disrespectful of him to keep asking Amorim to speak English and making comments when he would not do so.

