Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings made a bizarre blunder which cost his side a result at Club Brugge in the Champions League and football fans have been left in disbelief on social media.

Going into the clash in Belgium, Villa had won all three of their Champions League games whereas Club Brugge had won just the one.

The match was goalless at half-time but the game's big flashpoint came early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez rolled the ball along the floor to prepare for a goal kick before kicking it to Mings.

But Mings seemingly didn't realise Martinez had resumed play and picked the ball up and placed it to take the goal kick himself, similarly to what Gabriel did for Arsenal last season in the Champions League against Bayern Munich which went unpunished as the referee deemed it a "kid's mistake".

However, this time around the referee awarded Club Brugge a penalty for Mings hand-balling in the box which was converted and proved to be the only goal of the game as the home side beat Villa 1-0.

After the game, Villa head coach Unai Emery said: "His mistake is completely strange. It's the biggest mistake I witnessed in my career.

"It's not for Mings or Martinez, it's one mistake that's strange. It's only happened one time in all my life."

And football fans have been left baffled on social media.

One posted a brilliant WWF wrestling meme.

Another said: "Tyrone Mings has to be trolling."

"This is one of the most remarkable lapses in concentration I've seen in football," one posted.

Another said: "Tyrone Mings forgot how to play football after spending months injured."

One said: "I've been calling Tyrone Mings s**t since 2017."

"Tyrone Mings will never forget his Champions League debut - for all the wrong reasons - after producing one of the biggest gaffes ever seen at this level," another said.

One said: "Common sense ays you let the goal-kick be taken again."

Another described it as "one of the weirdest penalties you'll ever see".

One said Mings had a "brain fart" and referenced the Arsenal incident, saying the Gunners get "favouritism from the officials".

And another posted: "Tyrone Mings forgetting what sport he's playing."

