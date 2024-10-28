The 23 biggest reactions as Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after a terrible start to the season.

Football fans around the world have been reacting to the news, with another name failing to make a positive impact in one of the biggest jobs in the game.

It comes just four months after Ten Hag was given a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s last game in charge came on Sunday (October 27) and it saw United fall to a late defeat against West Ham.

It’s been confirmed that his former assistant and ex Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge with immediate effect.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” a club statement said.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

