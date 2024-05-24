Ten Hag compared to former Man Utd manager as imminent departure looms

Erik ten Hag is being compared to former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal as his imminent departure from Old Trafford is expected.

The Guardian reports Manchester United have decided to sack ten Hag whatever the outcome of the FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester City at Wembley on May 25.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their lowest league finish since 1990.

Manchester United can still qualify for Europe if they win the FA Cup final - that will put them in the Europa League at the expense of Chelsea, who would instead play in the Europa Conference League, and Newcastle United, who would miss out on playing in Europe altogether.

In 2016, before Van Gaal led Manchester United to win the FA Cup in extra-time against Crystal Palace, it was announced he would be sacked whatever the result.

And fans on social media have been drawing that comparison as it appears ten Hag could be set to experience the same fate - and they're not happy at the way it's being handled.

Ten Hag getting the Van Gaal treatment is nasty business

— Ayus (@KnowmeAyomi) May 24, 2024





Ten hag and Van Gaal was exactly the same story

— Mark G 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mark_v1) May 24, 2024





ETH is steering into a cup final knowing that he will be fired no matter the outcome of the match. Same thing United did to LVG. But Erik Ten Hag's case is different, He will be humiliated and eventually get sacked the next day whilst Van gaal was fortunete to have won it.

— M Abbas (@Abb__M) May 24, 2024





I feel terrible for Erik ten Hag. The man is heading into a FA Cup Final knowing he’s going to get sacked no matter the result, same thing happened to Louis van Gaal.



You can’t do this to someone.@TheEuropeanLad what's your thoughts 💭 on this pic.twitter.com/M31mQZEMhQ

— Recap Football (@recap_football_) May 24, 2024





Exact same thing happened to Van Gaal and he warned Ten Hag off united.



Crazy the way it worked out.



I'm not into it.

— Niall Healy (@NiallHealy11) May 24, 2024





Reminds me of the Louis Van Gaal's time, which coincidentally was before the FA Cup final too. And to think that even Va Gaal warned Ten Hag of this and he joined us anyway makes it a little sad about our state of affairs. https://t.co/YHX6SlcZer

— Brian Mulisa.. (@Brian_Mulisa) May 24, 2024





Ten Hag been Van Gaal'd then. Brilliant. Day before the cup final is absolutely vile behaviour. #MUFC

— Alex (@Alexjm05) May 24, 2024





I feel terrible for Erik ten Hag. The man is heading into a FA Cup Final knowing he’s going to get sacked no matter the result, same thing happened to Louis van Gaal.



You can’t do this to someone.

— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 24, 2024

Ten Hag signed at Old Trafford last season, finishing third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup in his debut season.

It's reported Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are potential replacements.

Van Gaal warned Ten Hag against taking the reins at Manchester United in 2022.

He is understood to have said: "Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United, but Manchester United is a commercial club, which is a difficult choice for a coach.

"He would be better going to a football club.

"I'm not going to advise him, he can call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."

Manchester United have not commented further at this stage.

