Marcus Rashford steps in to help 'struggling' Man Utd legend with 'mates' rates' deal

Marcus Rashford is reportedly helping former Manchester United footballer Wes Brown by renting him a property on a ‘mates' rates’ basis.

It comes after it was reported that Brown declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

Brown made 362 appearances in all competitions for United between 1997 and 2011, memorably playing in United’s Champions League win over Chelsea in the 2007-08 season.

It’s now being reported by the Daily Mail that Brown had a six-figure debt with HMRC, as well as alleging that Brown lost millions in property deals.

According to the report, a source said: “It may seem like Wes was earning big money — to most people he was — but the trouble was he was also trying to keep up with the lifestyle of team-mates earning five or six times more than he was.

“Most of his money disappeared in bad property deals. He overpaid on the farm that [Brown's ex-wife Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Wassell] lives in. He spent something like £6 million or £7 million to buy that.”

It continued: “They have tried to sell it but haven’t managed to, even after lowering the price to £4.75m. Any money left is tied up in the farm.

“A previous property of theirs was once listed at £4.5m but took seven years to sell, finally going for £2.4million — almost half price.”

The report also claims that Brown’s former teammates Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick have supported him too.

During his time at Manchester United, Brown is thought to have earned a weekly wage of £50,000. He won five Premier League titles with the club and received 23 England caps. After leaving United, Brown went on to play for Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters.

