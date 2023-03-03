Danny Simpson, who was part of the Leicester City squad that won the league back in 2016, claims referee Mark Clattenburg purposely sided with the team so they would win.



Simpson appeared on Under the Cosh podcast, where he said he 'pretended not to hear it', but couldn't stop laughing.

"I think he [Clattenburg] should've sent someone off...and then he said something like 'I should've sent you off there, but I want yous to win it'!”, he admitted.



Clattenburg denies the allegations.