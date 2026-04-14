Gary Neville buys popular football YouTuber's entire channel

Gary Neville’s media network, The Overlap, has announced the acquisition of Mark Goldbridge’s popular YouTube channels, including the prominent Manchester United fan platform ‘United We Stand’ and the broader football channel ‘That’s Football’.

The move brings Goldbridge’s combined audience of 3.7 million viewers under The Overlap’s umbrella.

The Overlap, founded by former United and England defender Neville in 2021, stated in a press release that the acquisition is part of its ambition to create a leading independent football community.

Neville, who serves as The Overlap’s executive director, commented: "We are building what we believe will become one of the most exciting independent football communities in the world – one that gives fans direct, personality-led content.

The United Stand and That’s Football are two of the best-known football channels on YouTube, and our intention is to develop them into the most compelling Manchester United and football news channels in the market."

Goldbridge launched ‘The United Stand’ in 2014, which has since grown to 2.2 million subscribers.

Last August, he made headlines by securing live streaming rights for 20 Friday night Bundesliga matches, a pioneering move for a content creator.

Reflecting on the deal, Goldbridge said: "I’ve spent the last 10 years building The United Stand for Manchester United fans and That’s Football for all fans, and I’m prouder of that than anything I’ve ever done.

This deal is about what comes next. The Overlap has the ambition, the credibility, and the resources to help me take what I do to the next level."