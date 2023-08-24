Nike finally agree to sell Mary Earps’ Lionesses shirt in ‘limited quantities’

Following a fan backlash and a petition signed by more than 150,000 people, Nike has finally agreed to make Mary Earps’ replica goalkeeper shirt available to buy.

The brand has announced that "limited quantities" of the green shirt won by the Lionesses keeper this summer will go on sale.

It comes after weeks of criticism from fans and pushback from Earps herself.

Earps saved a penalty during last Sunday’s final and won the Golden Glove despite England coming up short. She was one of the stars of the tournament, but until now her shirt had been unavailable to buy.

Nike has now released a statement saying it had "secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys to be sold".

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

It said: "We've seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women's football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans. We invested more in this year's World Cup than any other global tournament to date.

"Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners.

"We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

Earps previously criticised the brand’s decision not to put the shirt on sale, saying it was "hugely disappointing and very hurtful".

It comes after Nike previously said on Sunday it was "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

Responding to that earlier statement at the time, Earps said: "Is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter