A clip of Massimiliano Allegri leaving the Juventus training ground for what appears to be the final time has gone viral because of the car he's driving.

Allegri was sacked just days after he led Juventus to the Coppa Italia title after beating Atalanta 1-0 in the final.

It's reportedly because of behaviour Allegri exhibited afterwards.

Continassa is the name of Juventus' training ground and he was filmed leaving there in a Fiat 500.

A number of X / Twitter users were in disbelief that he wasn't driving a bigger car.

In the Coppa Italia final, Allegri was sent off just before the full-time whistle and it's reported by Italian media that that anger carried over with them, reports Mail Online.

According to Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago, Allegri confronted him with threats and insults, saying: "S**t editor, write the truth in your newspaper, not what society tells you. Stop playing hustlers with society!"

Vaciago, who claims to have told Allegri to calm down, was then reportedly pushed by him and threatened.

Allegri is then reported to say: "I'll come, and I'll rip both your ears out. I'll come and hit you in the face, write the truth in your newspaper."

It is claimed a Juventus press officer then intervened by holding the manager back, escorting him away from the editor.

Allegri then struggled to contain his emotions in his post-match press conference.

After Tuttosport posted its report on what happened, Allegri, through his lawyer, gave an official statement to Italian news agency ANSA denying the claims.

"Completely denies the reported version of events that occurred in the Stadio Olimpico tunnel with the editor of Tuttosport, Guido Vaciago, and specifies that it was simply 'a heated, verbal altercation' in the heat of the moment with the editor, during which they both audibly insulted each other," a statement said.

But Juventus decided to part ways with him.

Juventus posted a statement which said: "The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have."

Allegri won that one trophy during two seasons in his second stint at Juventus; they currently sit 4th in the Serie A table with two games left to go.

