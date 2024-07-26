Max Verstappen makes Donald Trump assassination attempt joke during sim racing stream

A video of Red Bull's Max Verstappen making a joke about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump during a sim racing stream has gone viral on social media.

On the night before the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, Verstappen sim raced late into the night and is understood to have woken up early in the morning to carry on.

He started the GP third on the grid but eventually finished fifth after a frustrated drive which also included a late-race collision with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen then came under fire with some saying a lack of sleep or too much time sim racing was to blame for him frequently losing his temper on the team radio and arguably not being at his best.

Others have dismissed that including Verstappen himself ahead of the Belgian GP.

But in the week between the two Grand Prix, a video has gone viral on social media of him making a joke involving Donald Trump's assassination attempt during a sim racing stream.

A streamer in the video said: "Don't worry mate I will contact Secret Service to my house."

Verstappen replied: "Hope it's not the Secret Service of Trump then."

An assassination attempt was made on the former US President when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by Secret Service after one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Secret Service has been criticised for its response with some claiming it was too slow; its director, Kim Cheatle, has resigned over what's reported as "failures" in its handling of what happened.

An independent review into Secret Service's response to the incident is ongoing.

