Mbappe video 'responding to Arsenal rumours' called 'desperate' by fans

A viral clip has appeared to show Kylian Mbappe turning down speculation that he is about to join Arsenal but not all is as it seems.

Rumours have been circulating that Mbappe, arguably the best footballer in the world, is preparing to leave his current club Paris Saint Germain after he was left out of the French champions' squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

The 24-year-old French superstar has only one year left on his contract with PSG and if rumours are true, is widely believed to be preferring a move to Real Madrid.

On the matter PSG's president Nasser El-Khelaifi has said: "We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can't do that. This is a French club.

"He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."

Given Mbappe's overwhelming talent it shouldn't come as a surprise that many top teams in England are being linked with the star despite there being no credible reports that any Premier League side can actually afford to sign him.

Arsenal fans have been the most vocal about the player coming to the Emirates with the line 'Mpabbe to Arsenal' trending on Twitter for several days.

Now a clip, that has been viewed nearly 200,000 times on Twitter shows Mbappe being asked whether he will make the switch to North London by a reporter only to turn down the idea.

This isn't what it looks like though. This is actually from an interview in 2021 where Mbappe was asked if he would sign for the other North London team, Tottenham Hotspur after he had an interaction with one of their most famous fans, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Needless to say many fans were already aware of the video and called out its deceptive nature.





















The clip on Twitter has been carefully edited to remove any mention of Spurs and therefore doesn't reflect Mbappe's thoughts on a move to Arsenal although and likelihood of that transfer happening still would appear to be unlikely.

Recently Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the possibility of the Gunners signing Mbappe to which the Spaniard said: "You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry."

Arsenal are currently on a pre-season tour of the United States where they have already beaten the MLS All-Stars team 5-0 and are due to play Manchester United and Barcelona before the end of the month.

