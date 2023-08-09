Old Megan Rapinoe autograph video has men raging about her all over again

Megan Rapinoe is facing the wrath of men on the internet again, this time over an old clip of her singing an autograph.

Rapinoe has been in the news again recently after the USA crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties.

After the result, Donald Trump reignited his feud with the football icon after the defending champions suffered a shock loss to Sweden, marking the first time the USA have failed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Trump, who has hit out at Rapinoe on plenty of occasions in the past, took to Truth Social to criticise Rapinoe after the final result in an unhinged rant.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She’s faced criticism from elsewhere too since the USA were kicked out of the tournament, and now people are returning to an old clip.

The likes of Piers Morgan and tennis player Nick Kyrgios have posted the footage of Rapinoe signing a young boy’s football at the 2019 ESPY awards in Los Angeles.

Rapinoe, who had just won the World Cup with the USA at the time, signs the ball and then hands it back to him without looking at the boy.

Morgan posted the video with the caption: “Doesn’t even look at him. Diabolical arrogance.”

Kyrgios replied: “Hahahahahaha one thing me and Piers agree on.”

The clip was also posted by Oli London who wrote: “Imagine being such an arrogant Narcissist that you don’t even look at a young fan and acknowledge them when signing a ball.

“This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell.”

It comes after Trump hit out at Rapinoe by writing on Truth Social: “The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden [sic].

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close.”



He added: “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.