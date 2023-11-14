Megan Rapinoe says God doesn't exist after final game injury: "This is f**ked up"

American footballer Megan Rapinoe says an injury in her final professional game is “proof” that God doesn’t exist.

Rapinoe suffered a game-ending injury in her final ever appearance in professional football and the National Women’s Soccer League Championship, following her final game for the US national women’s football team in September.

On Sunday 12 November, Rapinoe’s team OL Reign took on Gotham FC in a final. But, the football star suffered a suspected Achilles injury in the 6th minute of the game, leaving her unable to continue. OL Reign eventually lost 2-1.

The sad way she ended her career had Rapinoe getting philosophical, as she said it was a sign that there is no God.

In a post-match press conference, Rapinoe said: “I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t.”

She added: “This is f**ked up. It’s just f**ked up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

The seemingly innocuous incident happened as Rapinoe was running to get into a defensive position and didn't involve any other player.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, she explained: “Everyone is always like, ‘Who kicked me?’ And obviously, no one was even around me, and I was pressing.”

“That’s what it felt like. Just a huge pop and I can’t even feel where the Achilles is, but pretty sure I tore my Achilles. The worst possible outcome.”

She added: “Thank God I have a f**king deep well of a sense of humour. It’s devastating to go out in a final so early.”

Over her illustrious career, Rapinoe has achieved several accolades, including winning the Ballon d'Or Féminin and being named The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019. She scored over goals at the international level and 66 for her clubs.

