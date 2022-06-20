Megan Rapinoe has made an impassioned case for the inclusion of trans people in all sport, saying she is "100 per cent supportive”.

The footballer, who captained the US women’s team to their 2019 World Cup win, spoke about championing gender equality in the game and said sport needs to “start from inclusion”.

Speaking to TIME magazine, the 36-year-old said: "I’m 100 per cent supportive of trans inclusion. People do not know very much about it. We’re missing almost everything.”

Inclusion in women’s sport continues to make headlines, and it comes after transgender cyclist Emily Bridges spoke about the comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on trans athletes, saying she received ‘physical threats’ after they were made.

Rapinoe added: "Frankly, I think what a lot of people know is versions of the right’s talking points because they’re very loud. They’re very consistent, and they’re relentless.

"At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation. And at the Olympic and professional level. It’s not like it’s a free-for-all where everyone’s just doing whatever."

She added: "Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title. I’m sorry, it’s just not happening.

"So we need to start from inclusion, period. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. But we can’t start at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it’s just disgusting.”

Rapinoe went on to say: "So, we need to really kind of take a step back and get a grip on what we’re really talking about here because people’s lives are at risk. Kids’ lives are at risk with the rates of suicide, the rates of depression and negative mental health and drug abuse.

"We’re putting everything through God forbid a trans person be successful in sports. Get a grip on reality and take a step back."

Rapinoe’s comments come as the US women soccer players celebrate a “big win” after reaching a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24m plus bonuses that match those of the men.

Rapinoe, who led the legal battle with teammate Alex Morgan, described the settlement as “justice” for the next generation of players.