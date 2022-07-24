Molly McCann celebrated her victory at UFC London in style on Saturday night, by leading the entire crowd in a ‘f*** the Tories’ chant.

The MMA fighter took part in a strong night for British MMA in the capital, which also saw Paddy Pimblett claim another career win.

McCann appeared on the fight card and scored another knockout with a stunning elbow to set up her win over Hannah Goldy.

“Meatball Molly” landed a spinning back elbow to hurt her opponent before dropping her American opponent and ending the fight.

Addressing the crowd afterwards, McCann said: “Can I just all get you to sing one thing: “F*** the Tories.”

The audience obliged and the chant rang around the arena.

McCann is one of the rising stars of UFC, and Saturday marked another major moment in the career of the flyweight fighter.

Meanwhile, Pimblett won again four months after UFC’s last visit to London, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round.

He also called for men to discuss their feeling in an emotional speech after the fight following the death of a friend by suicide.

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk - listen, if you're a man, and you've got weight on your shoulders ... please speak to someone, speak to anyone. Please, let's get rid of this stigma, and men – start talking,

Despite wins for McCann and Pimblett, there was no success for fellow Briton Tom Aspinall who suffered a knee injury just seconds into the main event.