Ex-Man Utd star has contract terminated at new club just 9 days after signing

Former Manchester United midfield Morgan Schneiderlin has departed his new just nine days after joining them.

The 33-year-old former France international had recently joined Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor on a two-year deal.

However, after just nine days with the club, which is currently managed by Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojević, Schneiderlin has requested that his contact is terminated due to family reasons.

In a statement put out by the club on Twitter, Konyaspor said: "Professional football player Morgan Schneiderlin, whose transfer we have announced recently, conveyed to our management that he wanted to leave due to family reasons.

"As a result of the consultations and evaluations, our club approached Morgan Schneiderlin's request positively and terminated his contract by mutual agreement."

Schneiderlin is yet to announce what his next steps will be.

The midfielder last played for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia's A-League while on loan from Nice in France, who he joined in 2020.

Schneiderlin started his career at Strasbourg but made an impact in English football when he joined Southampton in 2008 quickly becoming a crucial player for the Saints helping the team gain promotion from League One right back into the Premier League in 2012.

The Frenchmen soon established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the top flight at Southampton and was signed by Manchester United in 2015 for a fee reported to be in the region of £25 million.

However, he made just 47 appearances for United in his time at Old Trafford and was sold to Everton in January 2016 on a four-year-deal on Merseyside where he would go on to play 88 games for the Toffees.

