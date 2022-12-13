Morocco have already made history at the World Cup by becoming the first African side to ever reach the semi-finals.

They’re the success story of the tournament so far, and millions around the world will be cheering them on as they take on France on Wednesday night (December 13).

France are still the favourites to win the game and progress to the final, but one strange Chelsea theory going viral on social media is suggesting that a Morocco victory could be written in the stars.

Andrew Sousa, a journalist with publication Meu Timão, shared the theory on Twitter, and it’s pretty mind-blowing.

As he points out, squad numbers at Chelsea and the fate of World Cup winners seem inexorably linked.

“In 2014, [Andre] Schurrle was Chelsea's 14th and Germany won,” he wrote in the post, which showed the German forward holding his Chelsea shirt as his unveiling.

He added: “In 2018, [Olivier] Giroud was Chelsea's 18th and France were champions.”

Sousa finished by writing: “As of 2022, [Hakim] Ziyech is Chelsea's 22…”

It’s a pretty wild theory – but could it yet prove to be true?

Ziyech has been key to Morocco's progression in the tournament so far Catherine Ivill/Getty Images





Ziyech is one of the standout players in the Moroccan side which has already beaten Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Canada on their way to the semi-finals.

The midfielder signed for Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, and he’ll undoubtedly prove pivotal in any success they have on Tuesday.

Morocco will prove tough opposition after a string of impressive performances, with a robust defence which has conceded just one goal in the entire tournament so far.

