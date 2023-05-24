Chelsea's Mudryk called out for filming stranger's gym wardrobe malfunction

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk has been called out by fitness influencer Joey Swoll after filming a man's wardrobe malfunction in the gym and posting it online.

The Ukrainian winger clearly has a lot of time on his hands, because he’s not been playing an awful lot for Chelsea since arriving for a whopping £89 million in January.

The footballer posted a video of an older gentleman in the gym using a rowing machine. The clip alludes to a wardrobe malfunction as there’s a blurred square over the man’s shorts.

The 22-year-old added the caption “?”, and it wasn’t long before Swoll took issue with his actions and uploaded a video of his own challenging the original clip.

Swoll, real name Sergo, said: "So you see that man at the gym, working hard, trying to better himself, with a trainer.

”He's in an embarrassing situation where, yes, he's a little exposed. And you decide: 'Hey, let me take a video of it to post on social media to make fun of him', all for attention. Really? Pardon my language, but what the f*** is wrong with you? You're a professional soccer player, you play for Chelsea in the Premier League! Is this really how you want to represent yourself and your team?"

Swoll, who brands himself the “CEO of gym positivity” has amassed 6.7 million TikTok followers with his commentaries on so-called gym culture.

However, some have questioned whether his videos are fuelling misogyny by calling out lesser-known female TikTokers and setting them up for harassment online.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has struggled for game time during his first season in the Premier League after arriving in January, playing just 16 games in all competitions and scoring no goals.

