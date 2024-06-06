Neal Maupay brutally trolls James Maddison for missing out on England Euros spot

Neal Maupay has brutally tolled James Maddison on social media after the Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder missed out on a spot in England's Euros squad.

The 28-year-old was called up to the 33-man provisional squad, and even came on as a substitute in England's 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3, but has missed out on the plane to Germany.

After his omission, Maddison was seen to have removed any mention of England from his Instagram bio, which led some to accuse him of "throwing a tantrum", before he posted a heartfelt message on social media saying "devastated doesn't quite cut it" at missing out.

And Maupay has mocked his omission, posting a picture of him holding darts in front of a dartboard, referencing beef the two had during a Premier League match earlier in the season.

On January 31, Spurs hosted Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bees raced into the lead inside the opening 15 minutes through Maupay, who had not long joined on loan from Everton, and celebrated by mimicking throwing darts, which is Maddison's signature celebration.

It was Maddison's first start back after being out for months with injury; the two had a heated exchange before the game was restarted.

Maddison would have the last laugh as Spurs won 3-2, with their three goals coming inside 10 second-half minutes, but his anger carried on after the final whistle.

In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Maddison said: "He probably hasn't scored enough goals of his own in the last few years to have his own celebration so he probably had to copy mine!"

It didn't stop there as Maddison took to Instagram, posting three pictures of Maupay's celebration followed by a picture of himself celebrating and the full-time score with the caption "a short story..."

It seems Maupay hasn't forgotten this and seized his moment to try and rile up Maddison once more - that's going to be one heck of a rivalry next season...

