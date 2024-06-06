James Maddison accused of 'throwing a tantrum' after removing England from Instagram bio

After being the first name to be trimmed from England's Euros squad, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison appears to have removed any mention of England from his Instagram bio.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder made the provisional 33-man squad but has not made the final 26 who will be flying to Germany to represent England at the Euros.

Maddison came on as a substitute in the 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3 but will not make the plane.

And it appears he's "fuming" at the news.

X / Twitter user @xAlfieTHFC spotted he has removed any mention of England from his Instagram bio, explaining in a follow-up Tweet "'Tottenham Hotspur & England' was always his bios on socials".





Instagram









Maddison's bio on X / Twitter does not appear to have changed at the time of writing.



The former Leicester player has been accused of "throwing a tantrum" with others also ridiculing the midfielder.

































Maddison started the season strongly with three goals and five assists in his first nine Premier League games for Spurs.

An injury that kept him out for three months hampered his progress though and he has only been involved in two goals between March 10 and now - they were against Burnley and Sheffield United.

Maddison has never made an appearance for England at a major tournament - he made the 2022 World Cup squad but never featured.

England manager Gareth Southgate has until 11pm BST on June 7 to trim his squad - that's around an hour after the full-time whistle against Iceland at Wembley in the final warmup match before the tournament.

Liverpool stars Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are reportedly set to miss out on the final Euros squad too.

