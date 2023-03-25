Neymar Jr’s representatives confirm he’s alive following bizarre death hoax

Neymar Jr’s representatives have been forced to confirm that the footballer is still alive and well following a bizarre viral death hoax.

It comes after false rumours spread online that the Paris Saint Germain star had died, with a since-deleted Facebook seemingly behind them.

The group called “RIP Neymar” was set up on Thursday (March 23). More than one million people liked the page, with fans left shocked and confused by the completely fake messages being spread on there.

Many believed the page to be factual, with a message on there that read: “At about 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (March 23, 2023), our beloved footballer Neymar passed away. Neymar was born on February 5, 1992, in São Paulo.

“He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

The fake post gained traction, and his reps released a statement confirming that it held no truth whatsoever.

The striker is alive and well, despite the rumours Clive Rose/Getty Images

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the internet,” they said.

It’s no surprise that the fake viral page caused alarm. Neymar is one of the most famous footballers in the game, idolised all over Brazil and admired across the world.

It’s not the first case of misinformation surrounding the footballer, either. Last year, one fan actually pretended to be him.

A TikTok posted by the ESPNFC account focusing on an unlikely star of the World Cup went viral, racking up more than two million views and 170,000 likes.

The clip shows the Neymar impersonator in question stepping off a bus and seemingly convincing passers by that he’s the footballer himself.

