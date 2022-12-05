Neymar is one of the most famous footballers in the game, idolised all over Brazil and admired across the world.

In fact, one fan likes him so much that he’s actually been pretending to be him.

A TikTok posted by the ESPNFC account focusing on an unlikely star of the tournament has gone viral, racking up more than two million views and 170,000 likes.

The clip shows the Neymar impersonator in question stepping off a bus and seemingly convincing passers by that he’s the footballer himself.

He takes pictures with fans and even signs an autograph while dressed in full Brazil training kit.

@espnfc Fake Neymar has everyone fooled 😅 (via TorresJanuary4/Twitter) #neymar #worldcup #qatar #brasil

Only, the ruse is exposed after the person taking the video pans down to his shorts – instead of the “Adidas” brand, the logo actually reads “abibos”.

The comments section was full of hilarious responses, with one writing: “Black Friday Neymar.”

Another said: “Neymar born in Ohio purchased from wish.”

One more added: “Neymar don't take the bus first of all.”

“How he did the signature,” another said, while one wrote: “It’s the abibas for me.”

Meanwhile, the real Neymar is preparing to face South Korea in the round of 16 game on Monday night. His Brazil side have yet to be properly tested in the tournament, which they went into as favourites.

It comes after Neymar was branded 'pathetic' for throwing his support behind Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro before his loss in the recent election.

