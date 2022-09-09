As the world mourned the death of the Queen, Brits tried to temporarily take their minds off the sombre news with some sport.

Before the Los Angeles Rams lost 31-10 against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL season opener held a moment of silence for the late Queen, 96.

"Today the world lost a beloved global figure with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," the stadium PA announcer said.

"At this time, please join in a moment of silence in the memory of Queen Elizabeth, whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations."

Many Brits recorded the game to watch the following morning. Much to their surprise, they were greeted with five hours of coverage on the recent tragedy of the longest-reigning monarch.

One user said: "Woke up early to watch my NFL recording. Sky Sports Main Event has been replaced with SkyNews, so I just have 5 hours of footage of the Queen and no NFL game..."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









The official NFL UK Twitter tweeted earlier: "Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family. We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

Their statement came after news broke that the Queen had died "peacefully" at her Balmoral estate, with her family by her side.

Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her eldest son, Charles III, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.