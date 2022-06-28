The Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios began his Wimbledon campaign in typical temperamental fashion as he called a line just a “snitch” who has no "fans".

In his first-round match against Britain’s Paul Jubb, Kyrgios dropped two sets to the Wimbledon wildcard and, at times during the match, became angry at a whole manner of things.

At one point during the match, he communicated his anger at a line judge who moved from the back of the court to go and speak to the umpire at the side.

As the line judge passed the player and returned to her position, Kyrgios asked: “Is that necessary? That was needed? Yeah?”

When the game had finished, Kyrgios began ranting to the umpire, saying: “Has one person today come to see her speak? No.”

The umpire made an attempt to respond before Kyrgios chimed in: “Yeah I understand, but why’s she doing that? Not one person in the stadium’s come here to watch her do anything. Not one person.

“Like, do you know what I mean? I know you’ve got fans but she’s got none. She’s got none.

“What did I do? She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of the game because she’s a snitch. Like, come on now.”

In other shows of frustration throughout the match, Kyrgios intentionally hit a ball completely out of the court, while at another point he took issue with a spectator who clapped when he served into the net.

The tennis player is no stranger to interaction with the crowd, as he once asked a crowd member for some playing advice and it actually worked.

