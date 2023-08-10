Morocco's Benzina becomes first ever player to have a hijab on FIFA video game

Moroccan footballer Nouhaila Benzina has become the first player to wear a hijab in a FIFA video game.

The historic moment for the video game emulated her real-life history-making, as Benzina became the first football player to wear a hijab during the Women’s World Cup.

The update on FIFA 23 was released by EA Sports as a patch and changed her player character so that it was wearing the head covering.

It may be a small change, but many have hailed it as a groundbreaking moment for the women’s game and inclusivity in the sport more generally.

Benzina making history is particularly important since many countries and football federations, including France and the French Football Federation, have banned the wearing of the hijab in football for female players.

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), many celebrated Benzina’s “impact” on the sport and how it has quickly been replicated on FIFA.

Women’s football account, SHE Scores Bangers, celebrated the update, writing: “On Wednesday, EA Sports announced the addition of Nouhaila Benzina on FIFA 23 as she was previously not in the World Cup mode

“Her impact on the big stage has already reached the biggest simulation game in the sport.”

One fan commented: “Representation matters. If you can see her, you can be her!”

“This is incredible,” wrote another person. “Benzina is making history in more ways than one!”

Someone else said: “This is so cool.”

