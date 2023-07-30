Footballer Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco has made history as the first player at senior level to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup.

The 25-year-old defender wore the Islamic headscarf when she played in her first game at the tournament on July 30 at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) authorised players can wear a head covering for religious reasons back in 2014.

In the end, Morocco won in a 1-0 victory against South Korea. It was their second game after being defeated 6-0 in their opening match against Germany on July 24.

Benzina was an unused substitute during her side's match against Germany.





Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Korea Republic and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 30, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images





This is Morocco's tournament debut, and they are the first Arab or North African nation to qualify.



Other countries making their debut also include Haiti, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia.

Next, Morocco who are currently sitting third in Group H, will play against second-place Columbia on August 3.

Meanwhile, Germany is at the top of Group H with South Korea at the bottom after two defeats.

